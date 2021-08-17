Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Hawaii on way back from Tokyo Paralympics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be visiting Hawaii on his way back from Tokyo next week.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband will be in Japan representing the U.S. at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Details on his visit have yet to be released, but he is planning a stop in Honolulu on Aug. 25.

His visit follows First Lady Jill Biden’s. Biden stopped in Honolulu last month on her way back from the Tokyo Olympics.

She went to a vaccine clinic at Waipahu High School and met with military families at a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

This story will be updated.

