Preliminary hearing to resume for 3 HPD officers charged in deadly shooting of teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A preliminary hearing resumes Tuesday to determine whether three Honolulu police officers should be tried in the deadly April 5 shooting of a teen.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is trying to establish probable cause, saying three HPD officers should go on trial for second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

A grand jury declined to indict the officers, but the Prosecutor’s Office moved forward with charges against the three. A judge denied a motion to throw out the case because they were charged via complaint.

Officer Geoffrey Thom is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Officers Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces, meanwhile, are charged with attempted murder.

So far, 13 witnesses have testified at the preliminary hearing, which began last month.

In the last session, body camera footage was presented in court, making it public for the first time.

The body camera videos played showed officers arriving at the scene of the shooting, exiting their vehicles, and entering the tense situation between HPD and the people inside the stolen white Honda being driven by Sykap.

The videos showed where the responding officers were standing when Thom opened fire. Several officers had guns drawn as the vehicle moved forward. The defense argued that officers were in danger of being struck and injured by the vehicle.

Fredeluces, one of the officers who fired, did not turn on his body camera ahead of the fatal shooting. But other videos were captured, including one from responding officer Chanel Price.

She was involved in the chase of the stolen white Honda, and arrived at Kalakaua Avenue and Phillip Street just after Thom, Ah Nee and Fredeluces.

It shows her pull her firearm and aim it toward the Honda, but Thom is in front of her so she points it down.

In her video, Price is also heard yelling something at Thom as he’s firing the 10 rounds into the back of the car.

Sykap was shot in the back of the head, back and shoulder.

Other videos played for the court showed the start of the alleged chase from East Oahu, in which Sykap repeatedly ignored officers’ commands to pull over.

A replica firearm was recovered in the Honda, according to prosecutors, and a BB gun was found in a backpack.

