Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital

Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.(Escambia County Jail)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police have charged a woman with manslaughter for allegedly killing her 14-year-old daughter while she was admitted to the hospital.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, Jasmine Singletary is a special needs patient with a neuromuscular disorder and was taken to the hospital on July 8 for an infection.

A few days later on July 13, Jasmine unexpectedly lost consciousness and stopped breathing after her mother, 34-year-old Jessica Bortle, and grandmother had been in the room.

Police say hospital staff tried all they could to save the 14-year-old, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Jasmine died.

An autopsy on July 21 revealed Jasmine had suffered massive injuries to her ribs and her liver.

“The Medical Examiner indicated that the injuries were so severe that Jasmine would have died only minutes after receiving them, and that they had to have occurred while Jasmine was confined to her hospital bed,” police explained in a news release.

The injuries were not present when Jasmine was admitted to the hospital.

After an extensive investigation, officials determined Bortle caused the injuries and charged her with manslaughter in the death of her daughter.

“The Pensacola Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Jasmine Singletary,” police said.

