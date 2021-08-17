Man has died following crash on Hawaii Island involving school bus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are investigating a deadly crash in Honokaa that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 19 near the 49 mile marker between Honokaa and Lakeland.

Officials said a truck collided with a school bus head on when it crossed the center line. There were no children on board the bus, however, both drivers were trapped following the crash.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Meanwhile, the bus driver was transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital to receive treatment for leg injuries.

Following the collision, police closed the roadway in both directions. It has since been reopened.

This is the 14th fatal crash on the island compared to 12 during the same time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

