Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man has died following crash on Hawaii Island involving school bus

Hawaii County Police
Hawaii County Police(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are investigating a deadly crash in Honokaa that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 19 near the 49 mile marker between Honokaa and Lakeland.

Officials said a truck collided with a school bus head on when it crossed the center line. There were no children on board the bus, however, both drivers were trapped following the crash.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Meanwhile, the bus driver was transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital to receive treatment for leg injuries.

Following the collision, police closed the roadway in both directions. It has since been reopened.

This is the 14th fatal crash on the island compared to 12 during the same time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic hospital bed
Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity
Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Police lights
HPD investigating apparent murder-suicide in Kalihi
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
COVID Vaccine/FILE
Hawaii reports 539 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.3% fully vaccinated

Latest News

Hundreds waited for hours in long lines to get free COVID testing at Aloha Stadium.
As hundreds flock to get free COVID tests, many are stuck waiting in line for hours
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 460 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.5% fully vaccinated
Shang Chi
Entertainment News: Maui native directs groundbreaking Marvel movie
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines