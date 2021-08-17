Tributes
Light winds, more pop-up showers for Tuesday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Winds will be light through Wednesday, with a pattern of morning sunshine, followed by afternoon clouds and showers over the interior sections of the islands. A nearby trough to the north has cut off the trades and is also fueling the shower activity, especially for Kauai and Oahu. More typical trade wind weather is expected to return Thursday through Saturday. Remnants of current Hurricane Linda far to the east could disrupt the trades again late Sunday into Monday.

After a long lull, a new large long-period south swell is expected to bring waves as high as 8 to 12 feet through midweek. A high surf advisory is posted for the south shores of all islands through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Elsewhere, west shores could see a little wrap from the south swell, but otherwise a northwest swell is on the way down. East shores will remain small for the next several days due to the lack of trade winds. A fetch from the earlier-mentioned Linda could bring a small boost for east-facing shores later this week.

