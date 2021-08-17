ILH unveils modified 2021 football schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the sudden shift in the Hawaii high school football landscape, the Interscholastic League of Honolulu has unveiled their modified schedule for the 2021 football season.

Earlier this month, the Hawaii Department of Education made the decision to pause the fall prep sports season to put a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place for all their student athletes — with a tentative start date set for September 24th.

The ILH does not fall under the DOE’s jurisdiction, so the league will move forward with a full season that is set to start on August 27th, with three ILH-only matchups set for opening night.

Additionally, there are 12 games set to be held at Aloha Stadium, however no fans will be allowed to attend — those games are expected to be televised.

Once the ILH’s season is complete in October, teams are able to schedule games with OIA teams ahead of the HHSAA tournament — games between ILH and OIA programs will be scheduled individually.

The full schedule is subject to change:

DAY DATE LEVEL HOME VISITOR SITE TIME 8/15/2021 FRI 8/27/2021 D1/2 DMS IOL IOL 3:15 PM FRI 8/27/2021 D1/2 STL2 PAC5 ALOHA 5:00 PM FRI 8/27/2021 OPEN PUN KSK ALOHA 7:30 PM FRI 9/3/2021 D1/2 IOL PAC5 IOL 3:15 PM FRI 9/3/2021 D1/2 KSK2 DMS ALOHA 5:00 PM FRI 9/3/2021 OPEN PUN STL ALOHA 7:30 PM SAT 9/4/2021 INT PUN PAC5 PUN 8:30 AM SAT 9/4/2021 INT DMS KSK PUN 10:30 AM SAT 9/4/2021 INT STL IOL STL 10:00 AM FRI 9/10/2021 D1/2 KSK2 IOL ALOHA 5:00 PM FRI 9/10/2021 OPEN KSK STL ALOHA 7:30 PM FRI 9/10/2021 INT STL PUN STL 4:00 PM SAT 9/11/2021 INT PAC5 DMS STL 8:30 AM SAT 9/11/2021 D1/2 PAC5 DMS STL 10:00 AM SAT 9/11/2021 INT IOL KSK IOL 10:00 AM FRI 9/17/2021 D1/2 STL2 DMS ALOHA 5:00 PM FRI 9/17/2021 D1/2 PAC5 IOL ALOHA 7:30 PM SAT 9/18/2021 INT DMS PUN PUN 10:00 AM SAT 9/18/2021 INT STL KSK STL 10:00 AM SAT 9/18/2021 INT IOL PAC5 IOL 10:00 AM SAT 9/18/2021 INT KSK PUN PUN 3:00 PM FRI 9/24/2021 D1/2 IOL DMS IOL 3:15 PM FRI 9/24/2021 INT PUN KSK PUN 4:00 PM FRI 9/24/2021 D1/2 PAC5 KSK2 ALOHA 5:00 PM FRI 9/24/2021 OPEN STL KSK ALOHA 7:30 PM SAT 9/25/2021 INT STL PAC5 STL 10:00 AM SAT 9/25/2021 INT IOL DMS IOL 10:00 AM FRI 10/1/2021 D1/2 STL2 IOL IOL 3:15 PM FRI 10/1/2021 D1/2 DMS PAC5 ALOHA 5:00 PM FRI 10/1/2021 OPEN STL PUN ALOHA 7:30 PM FRI 10/8/2021 D1/2 STL2 KSK2 STL 3:15 PM FRI 10/8/2021 INT IOL PUN IOL 4:00 PM SAT 10/9/2021 INT KSK PAC5 IOL 10:00 AM SAT 10/9/2021 INT STL DMS STL 10:00 AM FRI 10/15/2021 D1/2 KSK2 STL2 STL 4:00 PM FRI 10/15/2021 INT PLAYOFF IF NEEDED TBA SAT 10/16/2021 OPEN 2 3 TBA SAT 10/16/2021 D1 1 2 TBA SAT 10/23/2021 OPEN W 2/3 1 TBA

