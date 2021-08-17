ILH unveils modified 2021 football schedule
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the sudden shift in the Hawaii high school football landscape, the Interscholastic League of Honolulu has unveiled their modified schedule for the 2021 football season.
Earlier this month, the Hawaii Department of Education made the decision to pause the fall prep sports season to put a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place for all their student athletes — with a tentative start date set for September 24th.
The ILH does not fall under the DOE’s jurisdiction, so the league will move forward with a full season that is set to start on August 27th, with three ILH-only matchups set for opening night.
Additionally, there are 12 games set to be held at Aloha Stadium, however no fans will be allowed to attend — those games are expected to be televised.
Once the ILH’s season is complete in October, teams are able to schedule games with OIA teams ahead of the HHSAA tournament — games between ILH and OIA programs will be scheduled individually.
The full schedule is subject to change:
|DAY
|DATE
|LEVEL
|HOME
|VISITOR
|SITE
|TIME
|8/15/2021
|FRI
|8/27/2021
|D1/2
|DMS
|IOL
|IOL
|3:15 PM
|FRI
|8/27/2021
|D1/2
|STL2
|PAC5
|ALOHA
|5:00 PM
|FRI
|8/27/2021
|OPEN
|PUN
|KSK
|ALOHA
|7:30 PM
|FRI
|9/3/2021
|D1/2
|IOL
|PAC5
|IOL
|3:15 PM
|FRI
|9/3/2021
|D1/2
|KSK2
|DMS
|ALOHA
|5:00 PM
|FRI
|9/3/2021
|OPEN
|PUN
|STL
|ALOHA
|7:30 PM
|SAT
|9/4/2021
|INT
|PUN
|PAC5
|PUN
|8:30 AM
|SAT
|9/4/2021
|INT
|DMS
|KSK
|PUN
|10:30 AM
|SAT
|9/4/2021
|INT
|STL
|IOL
|STL
|10:00 AM
|FRI
|9/10/2021
|D1/2
|KSK2
|IOL
|ALOHA
|5:00 PM
|FRI
|9/10/2021
|OPEN
|KSK
|STL
|ALOHA
|7:30 PM
|FRI
|9/10/2021
|INT
|STL
|PUN
|STL
|4:00 PM
|SAT
|9/11/2021
|INT
|PAC5
|DMS
|STL
|8:30 AM
|SAT
|9/11/2021
|D1/2
|PAC5
|DMS
|STL
|10:00 AM
|SAT
|9/11/2021
|INT
|IOL
|KSK
|IOL
|10:00 AM
|FRI
|9/17/2021
|D1/2
|STL2
|DMS
|ALOHA
|5:00 PM
|FRI
|9/17/2021
|D1/2
|PAC5
|IOL
|ALOHA
|7:30 PM
|SAT
|9/18/2021
|INT
|DMS
|PUN
|PUN
|10:00 AM
|SAT
|9/18/2021
|INT
|STL
|KSK
|STL
|10:00 AM
|SAT
|9/18/2021
|INT
|IOL
|PAC5
|IOL
|10:00 AM
|SAT
|9/18/2021
|INT
|KSK
|PUN
|PUN
|3:00 PM
|FRI
|9/24/2021
|D1/2
|IOL
|DMS
|IOL
|3:15 PM
|FRI
|9/24/2021
|INT
|PUN
|KSK
|PUN
|4:00 PM
|FRI
|9/24/2021
|D1/2
|PAC5
|KSK2
|ALOHA
|5:00 PM
|FRI
|9/24/2021
|OPEN
|STL
|KSK
|ALOHA
|7:30 PM
|SAT
|9/25/2021
|INT
|STL
|PAC5
|STL
|10:00 AM
|SAT
|9/25/2021
|INT
|IOL
|DMS
|IOL
|10:00 AM
|FRI
|10/1/2021
|D1/2
|STL2
|IOL
|IOL
|3:15 PM
|FRI
|10/1/2021
|D1/2
|DMS
|PAC5
|ALOHA
|5:00 PM
|FRI
|10/1/2021
|OPEN
|STL
|PUN
|ALOHA
|7:30 PM
|FRI
|10/8/2021
|D1/2
|STL2
|KSK2
|STL
|3:15 PM
|FRI
|10/8/2021
|INT
|IOL
|PUN
|IOL
|4:00 PM
|SAT
|10/9/2021
|INT
|KSK
|PAC5
|IOL
|10:00 AM
|SAT
|10/9/2021
|INT
|STL
|DMS
|STL
|10:00 AM
|FRI
|10/15/2021
|D1/2
|KSK2
|STL2
|STL
|4:00 PM
|FRI
|10/15/2021
|INT
|PLAYOFF
|IF NEEDED
|TBA
|SAT
|10/16/2021
|OPEN
|2
|3
|TBA
|SAT
|10/16/2021
|D1
|1
|2
|TBA
|SAT
|10/23/2021
|OPEN
|W 2/3
|1
|TBA
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.