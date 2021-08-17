As hundreds flock to get free COVID tests, many are stuck waiting in line for hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Stadium started up its free COVID testing site Saturday to try to keep up with the growing testing demand across the state.

The state Health Department said in July, Hawaii was averaging between about 2,000 to 3,000 tests a day. Now, the state is seeing an average of 8,000 to 10,000 tests given daily.

On Saturday, the lines wrapped around the stadium and staff said it took some a few hours to receive tests.

The state Department of Health said there were many families with children that came to the stadium over the weekend who were worried about exposure.

”Parents have some concern about whether or not their children may have been exposed,” said DOH Spokesperson Brooks Baehr. “And so they brought them in to kind of reassure them. But that’s really all across the state.“

The state said about 500 free tests will be available each day at Aloha Stadium. It will be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are required at this site.

The state asked that you wear a mask and bring a government issued ID to the testing site.

Officials also suggest to bring extra water, an umbrella and possibly a chair for the long lines.

”The good news is in the coming days, you’re going to be hearing a lot more about other testing opportunities that the Department of Health is going to be opening up,” Baehr said.

“Not just here on Oahu, but all around the state because we know demand is high. And we’d like to try to meet that demand. But absolutely, resources are being strained.”

The Health Department is partnering with the Honolulu Fire Department and National Guard for the testing site.

For a list of additional free COVID testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.