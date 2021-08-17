Hawaii’s congressional leaders weigh in on crisis unfolding in Afghanistan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii congressmembers are calling on the president to speed up the evacuation of Americans and our allies from Afghanistan.

Crowds of people overtook the Kabul airport Monday desperate to flee the country as Tablian forces took hold. U.S. President Joe Biden is standing firm on his decision to pull American troops from the area after a lengthy and costly war.

Hawaii’s lawmakers agreed that after 20 years propping up the country, U.S. troops needed to withdraw. But they say it should not have ended like this.

“We need to focus on enabling us citizens as well as our partners in Afghanistan, and their families to evacuate them as soon as possible. That should be our number one focus at the moment because there is chaos and fear right now,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said.

Hawaii’s U.S. Representative Kai Kahele has logged nearly 350 flight hours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and flew into the Kabul airport many times as a pilot with the Hawaii Air National Guard.

He says the military trains for evacuations just like this, and they should have been more prepared.

“We just felt helpless and we have been calling over the last few months — bipartisan members of congress have been calling for the evacuation that should have happened months ago,” Rep. Kahele said.

“Moving our Afghan partners, our interpreters, those who fought and worked alongside of us and their families to Guam, which we have done in the past, we called for all this back in June. That’s why it was so frustrating for me to see what was happening yesterday,” he added.

The U.S. is currently deploying 6,000 troops to secure the airfield and help with the evacuations, but Biden says this is no longer America’s war to fight.

“American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” President Biden said.

Hirono added that over the last two decades, lawmakers were under the impression that U.S. forces were conducting enough training to ensure Afghan forces could fight for themselves once America withdrew.

“I had also been told this when I visited Afghanistan in 2007 that the training was going well and that the Afghani would fight for their own country. Well we found out otherwise,” she said.

