Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 460 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.5% fully vaccinated

File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 460 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

Hawaii’s COVID death toll stands at 552.

Of Tuesday’s new cases:

  • 330 were on Oahu
  • 84 on Hawaii Island
  • 21 on Maui
  • 15 on Kauai reported by the state
  • two on Molokai
  • one on Lanai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 52,199. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,238 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Police lights
HPD investigating apparent murder-suicide in Kalihi
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
generic hospital bed
Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity
COVID Vaccine/FILE
Hawaii reports 539 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.3% fully vaccinated

Latest News

The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines
As demand for free testing surges, many are left to wait in line for hours
As demand for free testing surges, many are left to wait in line for hours
Lt. Gov. Josh Green speaks on whether the COVID case surge could lead to more restrictions
Lt. Gov. Josh Green speaks on whether the COVID case surge could lead to more restrictions
The shutdown of schools and outdoor activities in 2020 appear to be having a major impact on...
Nearsightedness sharply up in younger kids as a result of COVID-19 closures