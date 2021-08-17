Hawaii reports 460 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.5% fully vaccinated
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 460 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and no additional fatalities.
Hawaii’s COVID death toll stands at 552.
Of Tuesday’s new cases:
- 330 were on Oahu
- 84 on Hawaii Island
- 21 on Maui
- 15 on Kauai reported by the state
- two on Molokai
- one on Lanai
There were also seven residents diagnosed out of state.
The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 52,199. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,238 new cases.
The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.
Some 61.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.4% have received at least one dose.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.