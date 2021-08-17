Tributes
Flames tear through home of retired HPD officer in Kaneohe, HFD says

General area of the house fire.
General area of the house fire.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm fire ripped through a Kaneohe home Monday belonging to a retired police officer, according to HFD.

Fire crews were called out to the home along Iuiu Street around 1:20 p.m. Black smoke and flames were coming out of the single-family home from all sides. The roof of the home eventually collapsed.

During their fire fight, crews also heard popping noises from within the building. They were alerted that the sounds may have been stored ammunition.

The fire was fully extinguished by 2:30 p.m. HFD says no one was home when the fire began, but neighbors heard smoke alarms going off. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is aiding three adults and one dog that were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

