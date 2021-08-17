Tributes
Elderly woman critically injured after being attacked by dogs on Hawaii Island

EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old woman is listed in critical condition after a vicious dog attack over the weekend.

According to Hawaii Island police, the woman was searching for her own missing dog in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision near 12th avenue. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, two neighboring dogs charged the woman, biting her on her head, neck and arms.

Two men, also in their 80s, tried to intervene and pull the dogs off the woman. They too were bitten multiple times and sent to the hospital for their injuries. They have since been released, police said.

Investigators are working on the case, and say it’s unclear what provoked the dogs to attack.

The owner of the dogs is under investigation. Authorities said the dogs came from a partially fenced property, and they were not secure. There have been no prior reports or incidents regarding the property and loose dogs.

Members of the public concerned about aggressive dogs can call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

