Court documents: After arrest, murder suspect told police ‘I’m so sorry for everything’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing last week Friday.

Zeke Magness, 31, was charged for allegedly killing his older brother, 32-year-old Zachary Magness, with a pair of scissors.

Court documents say they were arguing over their living arrangements in a home on South King Street when the stabbing happened.

A relative also in the unit when the stabbing happened told police that Zeke attempted CPR on Zachary after he was stabbed at least four times.

When police arrived, Zeke was arrested for second-degree murder. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where the only words he uttered to police were, “I’m so sorry for everything,” court documents added.

Zeke’s bail is set at $500,000.

