‘Bows football shifts focus towards season opener against UCLA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the season opener gets closer, the University of Hawaii football team

is shifting focus to their battle with the Bruins.

The Rainbow Warriors were back at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Monday morning, setting their sights on their first game action of 2021.

The ‘Bows closed training camp last week with a clearer picture of what the roster will look like come kickoff at the Rose Bowl.

“We know who we’ve got in each one of our personnel groupings one and two, going from there.” Head coach Todd Graham told reporters. “I think we’ll play more people then we’ve played last year.”

Looking at the match up, coach Graham says that the Bruins have one of the best offensive attacks the ‘Bows will face all year, but the UH defense is ready for anything that comes their way.

“We have to do the little things right, we have to tackle well, cover well, track well and then play as a unit.” defensive back Cortez Davis said. “At the end of the day, as a defense I think its important that we play as one and not just individuals out there, I think that’ll give us the best shot of winning.”

The Challenge of facing a power five opponent has sent a surge of energy throughout the team, as game day inches closer.

“I like the fact that were playing the best team on our schedule were probably going to face week one and so there’s a sense of urgency and I can feel that sense of urgency from our guys.” Coach Graham said. “That’s what makes it fun man, you want to play in those games.”

The Rainbow Warriors take on UCLA, Saturday August 28th at 9:30 a.m. HST on ESPN.

