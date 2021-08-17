Tributes
HI NOW
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office arrested more visitors accused of trying to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program using fake vaccination cards.

Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children on Aug. 11, officials said.

They were arrested on the North Shore.

According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated.

Enzo Dalmazzo was charged with one count, and Daniela Dalmazzo was charged with three counts, including those for her two kids.

They were cited a total of $8,000.

They have since posted bail.

This is the second known case of visitors accused of using fake vaccination cards to bypass quarantine. A father and son from California were arrested last week Sunday.

This story will be updated.

