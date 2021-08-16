Tributes
UH Manoa ranked in top 2% globally in academic, research excellence

University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Hawaii at Manoa(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:13 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa is celebrating a huge achievement, having been ranked among the top 2% globally in academic and research excellence.

The 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities released the results on Sunday with UH Manoa ranking in the top 400 colleges out of the more than 2,600 campuses around the world.

The list considers research awards received, papers cited and published, and overall academic performance of the institution.

Among the global rankings, a total of 15 programs at the university were ranked.

UH Manoa is No. 15 in the world in atmospheric sciences, No. 16 in oceanography and No. 50 in hospitality and tourism management. Two other programs also earned top 100 marks.

“These rankings once again affirm UH Manoa’s international reputation as one of the world’s finest research universities,” UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said.

“Our extraordinary and continued success is testament to the quality of our faculty, staff and students, and to the lasting impact of their work here in Hawaii and well beyond.”

