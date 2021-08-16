Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two young sisters were shot Sunday afternoon while they were sitting in a parked car.

Police say the girls, ages 6 and 7, were shot by an unknown assailant.

The 7-year-old died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Police said the younger 6-year-old sister is fighting for her life at the hospital

Investigators do not think the little girls or their mother were targets in the shooting and are still looking for the gunman.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workforce testing shows rise in cocaine, meth use across Hawaii
4 new COVID deaths, 845 new cases reported; Hawaii’s death toll now at 552
Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Google Streets View of the area of the crash
Female pedestrian killed in Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year
Dr. Sarah Canyon, a primary care physician said the community can help change the course of the...
Reinforcing the call for cooperation, a Kailua doctor sees differences in this wave of COVID patients
Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
High COVID testing demand leads to long lines at sites around the islands

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops...
US agency opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system