Man accused of stabbing, attempting to sexually assault woman in Lahaina bathroom

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman and attempting to sexually assault her in a Lahaina Harbor restroom over the weekend.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was leaving a bathroom stall when the 54-year-old suspect came out of another stall with a knife and tried to sexually assault her.

A struggle ensued, which resulted in the woman’s hand being injured, authorities added.

Bystanders and family members rushed to her aid after hearing her screams for help. Medical personnel initially treated the victim, but she later sought her own treatment.

Police arrested the suspect on several charges, including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping.

His bail was set at $72,000.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.