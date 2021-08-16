Light Winds, Growing Surf and Hurricane Linda Update

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecast: Light and variable winds today and tomorrow as a weak trough passes north of the state. Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to produce clouds and showers over interior and leeward sections of the islands, with a higher chance for showers Tuesday. Trade winds should return as the trough departs to the northwest on Wednesday, with locally breezy conditions possible for the latter part of the week.

Catagory 2 Hurricane “Linda” is still some 2000 miles WSW of Hilo, Hawaii and is still in the Eastern Pacific. It is not expected to make a significan impact in the next 72 hours; except for some surf energy on the East facing shores perhaps Wednesday. The 7 day forecast track has Linda coming near the islands as a remnant low perhaps adding moisture to the trade wind flow this weekend. Many conditions can change in the next 24-48 hours and impact the direction and intensity of the storm. We will update this information on all newscast platforms.

In surf, a west-northwest swell will likely peak overnight and gradually diminish tonight into tomorrow. On south shores, surf is slowly rising as a long-period south swell arrives. There are several pulses to this swell, which could peak at or near the new high surf advisory threshold of ten feet Monday night into Wednesday. East shore surf will remain small for the next several days. There could be a small, long-period east swell arriving around mid-week from distant Hurricane Linda.

