Light and variable winds to start the work week

Winds will become light and variable Monday and Tuesday as a weak trough passes north of the state. Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to produce clouds and showers over interior and leeward sections of the islands, with a higher chance for showers Tuesday. Trade winds should return as the trough departs to the northwest on Wednesday, with locally breezy conditions possible for the latter part of the week.

In surf, a west-northwest swell will likely peak overnight and gradually diminish Monday into Tuesday. On south shores, surf is slowly rising as a long-period south swell arrives. There are several pulses to this swell, which could peak at or near the new high surf advisory threshold of ten feet Monday night into Wednesday. East shore surf will remain small for the next several days. There could be a small, long-period east swell from distance Hurricane Linda arriving around mid-week.

