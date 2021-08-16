Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workforce testing shows rise in cocaine, meth use across Hawaii
4 new COVID deaths, 845 new cases reported; Hawaii’s death toll now at 552
Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Google Streets View of the area of the crash
Female pedestrian killed in Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year
Dr. Sarah Canyon, a primary care physician said the community can help change the course of the...
Reinforcing the call for cooperation, a Kailua doctor sees differences in this wave of COVID patients
Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
High COVID testing demand leads to long lines at sites around the islands

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Man accused of stabbing, attempting to sexually assault woman in Lahaina bathroom
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Watch ‘This is Now’: Mayor Roth on the potential for more COVID restrictions
A coronavirus patient walks across her hospital room.
Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available