Hawaii’s vaccine mandate for all state and county workers now in effect

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:14 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All state and county workers in Hawaii will now need to show proof of vaccination or be subject to weekly testing.

The governor’s new vaccine mandate went into effect Monday.

Workers who did not get a shot had until Monday to apply for an exemption. That includes those who have medical or religious reasons for not getting vaccinated.

Employees who did not get an exemption will have to pay for their own tests.

Those who only had their first dose have until Sept. 16 to get their second shot.

The rules, which cover tens of thousands of government employees, represent the most dramatic effort yet to get more shots in arms and drive down a surge in COVID infections statewide.

Not all are on board with the new rules, though. Some state and county workers — who say they won’t get the shots, even if it costs them their jobs — are gearing up for legal battles over the new mandate.

In addition to all state and county departments, a growing number of health care organizations and other private businesses have been implementing their own vaccine mandates in an effort to drive down the cases.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

