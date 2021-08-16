Hawaii reports 539 COVID cases, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 539 new COVID-19 infections on Monday and no additional fatalities.

Hawaii’s COVID death toll stands at 552.

Of Monday’s new cases:

376 were on Oahu

80 on Hawaii Island

49 on Maui

14 on Kauai reported by the state

three on Molokai

There were also 17 residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 51,739. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,165 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

