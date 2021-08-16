Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 539 COVID cases, no additional fatalities

COVID Vaccine/FILE
COVID Vaccine/FILE(Courtesy of Augusta Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 539 new COVID-19 infections on Monday and no additional fatalities.

Hawaii’s COVID death toll stands at 552.

Of Monday’s new cases:

  • 376 were on Oahu
  • 80 on Hawaii Island
  • 49 on Maui
  • 14 on Kauai reported by the state
  • three on Molokai

There were also 17 residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 51,739. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,165 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workforce testing shows rise in cocaine, meth use across Hawaii
4 new COVID deaths, 845 new cases reported; Hawaii’s death toll now at 552
Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Google Streets View of the area of the crash
Female pedestrian killed in Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year
Dr. Sarah Canyon, a primary care physician said the community can help change the course of the...
Reinforcing the call for cooperation, a Kailua doctor sees differences in this wave of COVID patients
Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
High COVID testing demand leads to long lines at sites around the islands

Latest News

Since the CDC gave the green light to offer third doses to those immunocompromised, HPH says...
Hawaii Pacific Health administering third dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised
The Lt. Gov. also had strong words for the protestors who showed up outside his Honolulu condo.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Hawaii Pacific Health administered third vaccine doses to those immunocompromised at Waipahu...
Hawaii Pacific Health administering third dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised
Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations