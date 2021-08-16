Hawaii Pacific Health administering third dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the CDC gave the green light to offer third doses to those immunocompromised on Friday, Hawaii Pacific Health says the turnout has been high at their mobile clinics.

The third vaccine dose was authorized on Friday for people who are especially susceptible to severe COVID illness.

Carl Hinson, Hawaii Pacific Health’s director of workforce development said they were caught off guard by the authorization announcement on Friday.

But were prepared to step up operations quickly as hundreds went to their pop-clinics at Kapolei and Kalani High Schools to get either the first, second or third dose.

“When we got the word on Friday, we saw the number of walk-ins at Kapolei on Friday, we actually pivoted pretty quickly added more staff in the morning and made sure that we could do at least 1000 vaccinations at Kalani yesterday,” said Hinson. “And we’re prepared to do 1000 units a day so there’s ample vaccine of all three.”

At their mobile clinic at Waipahu on Sunday, Hinson said they doubled the number of vaccinators.

“About 200 of the 700 or 800 we think we’re going to do today will be for the third dose for the immunocompromised,” said Hinson.

The CDC recommends the third vaccine dose to those immunocompromised including those currently receiving cancer treatments, who received an organ transplant or stem cell transplant.

The individuals who fell under this category did not hesitate to come out for their third shot.

“I’m going to visit my four-year-old twin grandchildren in San Diego,” said Mary Fiedler of Honolulu. “And so, I want them to be protected as well as me be protected.”

“I have a five-year-old that’s not eligible to get vaccinated and because he’s not eligible I’m protecting him by getting our third shot,” said Nora Nikaido. Hawaii

Pacific Health will have pop-up vaccine clinics at several schools this week.

They will be offering the first, second and third dose.

