2 found dead in Kalihi following apparent murder-suicide, sources say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders said they discovered two people dead at a Kalihi residence on Sunday night.

Sources said they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident at around 7 p.m. near the 1000 block of Kamehameha IV Road.

Authorities have not said anything about the motive or the identities of the two people.

