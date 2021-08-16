Tributes
2 found dead in Kalihi following apparent murder-suicide, sources say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:46 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders said they discovered two people dead at a Kalihi residence on Sunday night.

Sources said they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident at around 7 p.m. near the 1000 block of Kamehameha IV Road.

Authorities have not said anything about the motive or the identities of the two people.

This story will be updated.

