Slowing trades to start the new week

A band of clouds will bring more showers for windward and mauka areas into Sunday morning, but should give way to sunshine by afternoon. Trade winds will gradually slow down Sunday into Sunday, with light and variable winds for Monday and Tuesday as a trough passes north of the islands from east to west. The lighter winds could allow for afternoon clouds and showers to form over leeward and interior areas of the islands. Breezy trade winds should return Thursday into the second half of the week, along with the usual windward and mauka showers.

Trade winds will remain strong enough to keep a small craft advisory posted during the overnight hours for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Some waves are possible for north and west shores from a fairly low, moderate period west-northwest swell through Tuesday. A small south swell will also persist through the weekend, but a new long-period swell could bring peak surf for south shores near the new ten-foot advisory threshold Monday through Wednesday. East shore surf will remain small for the next several days, but some waves generated by distant Hurricane Linda could arrive for the eastern-most islands by the middle of the week.

