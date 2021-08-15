Tributes
Female pedestrian killed in Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year

Google Streets View of the area of the crash
Google Streets View of the area of the crash(Google)
By HNN Staff
Aug. 15, 2021
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A female pedestrian became Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year following a crash Saturday night.

Honolulu police said the unidentified woman was struck around 7:35 p.m. on Waimano Home Road in Pearl City, just south of Hoolana Street.

The driver involved was a 57-year-old man who was heading south. He was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said it didn’t appear the victim, likely in her 40s, was in a marked crosswalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol don’t appear to be contributing factors, police said.

This marks Oahu’s 31st traffic death of the year. There were the same number of fatalities this same time last year. The investigation is ongoing.

