They are Olympians and full-time soldiers, and they’re here to promote the Army as a career choice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army Spc. Alison Weisz first shot a rifle in competition when she was a young teenager. Now the 26-year-old is one of the best marksmen in the U.S.

“I actually just learned about guns and how to be safe around them. But it turned out to be competitive shooting as well,” she said.

Weisz and Army Sgt. Phillip Jungman are fresh off their first Olympic competition as members of Team USA’s Shooting Team.

“It’s like whenever a kid grows up, wanting to make it to the NFL. Not many of them actually do. But when you do it’s so overwhelming. You’re like, ‘Oh, man! I actually accomplished this,” Jungman said.

The teammates are on Oahu, sharing their Olympic experience, and promoting how the Army allows them to pursue their passions while serving their country.

“My job is to shoot and compete and train, and go to international matches and bring back medals,” Weisz said.

Over the next week they’ll visit Oahu high schools and other sites to spread the Army message. Friday they were at Pearl Ridge.

“We’re trying to show that there’s more to the Army than just every person being an infantryman,” Jungman said.

Neither earned a medal at the games but they both did very well. Jungman’s specialty is skeet shooting.

“I shot a very respectable score,” he said. “I shot 120 our of 125 targets. If I had been in the 2008 Olympics or the 2012 Olympics, I would have made the finals.”

Weisz said she can’t wait for another shot at the games.

“The closing ceremonies just happened last week. I was like, ‘Where’s the rewind button?’ I just want to go back and do it all again,” she said.

The sharp shooters are already taking aim at the 2024 Summer games in Paris.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.