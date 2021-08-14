Some push governor for more COVID restrictions, including a ‘health pass’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has no plans to tighten COVID restrictions as cases surge, but some in the state want him to reconsider.

Meanwhile, residents and others who may have relaxed on their safeguards when cases were falling are now picking up their masks once again, washing their hands and socially distancing.

Restaurants have been ordered to cut back to 50 percent capacity indoors, but al fresco dining was still a big draw in Kakaako Friday night. There were also a lot of masks on faces, even outdoors, where it’s not required.

“In August, when the numbers were around 200 and were consistently in the three figures back then, that prompted a lockdown. Now every day it’s about four times as much, so just looking at the numbers, that should be concerning,” said Ala Moana area resident Zoh Noorani.

“We’re at a place right now, with respect to the infectious nature of the delta variant, that is where I think we might be, way back 18 months ago, but it never happened,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Honolulu is the only county with a true vaccine mandate for government workers. But Blangiardi said he’s open to requirements for the general public as well.

“I am very much in favor of getting communal support, where in order to get services, you need to have a vaccine,” he said.

That’s an idea being pushed by state House Speaker Scott Saiki. In a statement, Saiki said, “The Governor should implement a health pass that will require persons to show proof of full vaccination to enter establishments, such as restaurants, gyms, and stores.”

Saiki concluded, “I am confident that Hawaii residents will support such a move because they want to protect their children, families and friends.”

A visiting lawmaker from Arizona noted that anyone entering Hawaii -- like himself -- already has to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“You have a large amount of people that come into the islands, because you have to fly, or come in by boat, and you have to go through those checks. But imagine if you didn’t,” said Richard Andrade, a Democratic Arizona state representative who has visited the islands annually for more than a decade.

Andrade also said that the surging case numbers should concern Hawaii residents.

“You’re on an island, and you don’t have the resources like we have on the mainland, so somebody gets really sick and your numbers are gonna spike, what are you going to do when it comes to hospitalization and resources?”

Medical experts and lawmakers are all pushing for more vaccinations against the COVID surge, while others are going back to the original recommendations to keep the virus from spreading.

“What I do at all times you know, keeping my social distance, and when I do walk around a crowd of people I make sure I have my mask on my face, keeping my hands clean, sanitizing if I’m near water or soap,” said Oahu resident Frederick Callahan.

“Well, I’m vaccinated, so I think from what I’ve seen my risks are lower than folks who are not vaccinated,” said Noorani. “But I’m still back to wearing masks and taking the usual common sense precautions because, just given the surge, it’s the right thing to do and the safest thing to do.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.