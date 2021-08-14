Puna man suspected to be armed and dangerous wanted by police

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are searching for Larry Kalei Kamalii Jr. of Puna. Authorities say he is wanted for an outstanding traffic warrant and for questioning in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation.

Kamalii is described as approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Members of the community shouldn’t approach him, but instead should contact police. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

