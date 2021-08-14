LIST: Free testing sites available statewide amid COVID surge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii continues to see a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases, officials are opening more free testing sites around the state.

Here are a few of the testing sites that will be available in the coming days.

Oahu:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Open 7 days a week, including on holidays.

Available through Saturday, Aug. 21

Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium bus lot. Enter through the main stadium entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard.

Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Available through Aug. 31

Ilima Elementary School

91-884 Fort Weaver Road

Available on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com

Maui:

Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays

Kihei, 1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays

Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays

Available through the end of August

Click here to register

For a list of vaccine sites across the state, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.