LIST: Free testing sites available statewide amid COVID surge

People lined up for testing at the airport on Friday.
People lined up for testing at the airport on Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii continues to see a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases, officials are opening more free testing sites around the state.

Here are a few of the testing sites that will be available in the coming days.

Oahu:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

  • Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31)
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Open 7 days a week, including on holidays.
  • Available through Saturday, Aug. 21

Aloha Stadium

  • Aloha Stadium bus lot. Enter through the main stadium entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard.
  • Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Available through Aug. 31

Ilima Elementary School

Maui:

  • Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays
  • Kihei, 1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays
  • Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays
  • Available through the end of August
  • Click here to register.

For a list of vaccine sites across the state, click here.

