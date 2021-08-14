LIST: Free testing sites available statewide amid COVID surge
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii continues to see a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases, officials are opening more free testing sites around the state.
Here are a few of the testing sites that will be available in the coming days.
Oahu:
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
- Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31)
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Open 7 days a week, including on holidays.
- Available through Saturday, Aug. 21
Aloha Stadium
- Aloha Stadium bus lot. Enter through the main stadium entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Available through Aug. 31
Ilima Elementary School
- 91-884 Fort Weaver Road
- Available on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com.
Maui:
- Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays
- Kihei, 1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays
- Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays
- Available through the end of August
- Click here to register.
For a list of vaccine sites across the state, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.