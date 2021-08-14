Tributes
HPH launches vaccine clinics on Oahu, Kauai for those needing booster shots

HNN Vaccine File Image
HNN Vaccine File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health will be running vaccine clinics for those needing booster shots starting Friday.

This comes after the FDA and CDC approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — Pfizer and Moderna — for those with weakened immune systems.

Federal health officials have not yet given approval of a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

HPH’s vaccine clinics will be held on Oahu and Kauai.

Oahu:

  • Kapolei High School – Friday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Kalani High School – Saturday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Waipahu High School – Sunday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Kauai:

  • Hanapepe Neighborhood Center – Friday, Aug. 13, Noon to 3 p.m.
  • Wilcox Medical Center – Saturday, Aug. 14, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Hanalei Neighborhood Center – Saturday, Aug. 14, Noon to 3 p.m.

These vaccine clinics are walk-in only.

Health officials say it’s preferred that recipients get the same brand as their previous two doses, but it’s not a requirement. Recipients are also asked to wait at least 28 days after their second dose before getting a third.

HPH will announce additional vaccine locations for booster shots beyond this weekend as details are finalized.

