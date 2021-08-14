Honolulu Little League wins West Regional, heads to Little League World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League baseball team wrapped up their Little League West regional run as tournament champions, defeating Southern California’s Torrance team, 7-2 on Saturday.

Despite both teams already clinching spots in the LLWS, Saturday’s final determined the seeding of the two teams going into the tourney.

The 2021 Little League World Series is set to run from August 19th through the 29th.

The “HNL Boys” open their LLWS run against Connecticut’s Manchester Little League on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

