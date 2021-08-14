HHSAA to hold full athletic seasons, state tournaments despite late start

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governing body for Hawaii high school athletics said Friday that it had approved a modified calendar that includes state tournaments for every sport despite a delayed start for the fall sports season that was mandated by the Department of Education earlier this month.

The sports calendar for Hawaii’s public high schools will now begin the week of September 27, with the Hawaii High School Athletic Association state tournaments for most fall sports being pushed back until the first week of December ― much later than most fall sports usually conclude.

The state championship for cheerleading will likely stretch into mid-December, while the football state tournament could extend past Christmas and into early January, depending on how long each of the individual leagues need to decide their respective champions.

The football state championships in Hawaii are usually decided by the end of November.

“It is a testament to our members to be able to agree to a calendar on such short notice,” said Chris Chun, the HHSAA’s executive director. “Furthermore, this calendar preserves league and state championships, which gives student-athletes something that has been missing since February 2020.”

The delayed start to the fall sports season will have a commensurate impact on winter and spring sports.

Most of Hawaii’s winter sports ― basketball, soccer, wrestling, paddling and swimming ― won’t begin their seasons until the second week of December. Those sports usually begin by early November.

And spring sports, like track, softball and baseball, will start in late February, just a couple of weeks after they’d normally have opened the season.

