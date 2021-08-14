Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Strong: After overcoming 2020 shutdowns, Kapahulu florist holding on and bracing for future

'You come in every week, you'll never see the same flower twice'
'You come in every week, you'll never see the same flower twice'(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Each one of Michael Miyashiro’s arrangements at Rainforest has its own distinct look and nothing is mass produced.

“You come in every week, you’ll never see the same flower twice,” said Miyashiro, Rainforest’s owner and founder. “Everybody is different. What’s interesting for one person is totally opposite for somebody else.”

The one-man run flower shop in Kapahulu has provided the personal touch for decades, but last year’s COVID business shutdowns put him at a breaking point.

With perishable, imported inventory, a florist can’t close at a moment’s notice.

“Hawaii is a very unique place where everything is shipped from all over the world whether it’s South Africa, North America, South America, Asia, you name it,” Miyashiro said. “Once it’s in process, it’s impossible to cancel that, so when we were during lockdown, FedEx would drop off boxes in front of our door, which literally piled up. We had 20 or 30 boxes that were just out there.”

Twenty or 30 boxes meant tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

Considered non-essential, Rainforest wasn’t allowed to open despite designing safety features, including sanitizing, UV lighting and customer limits.

Leading up to Mothers Day 2020, florists weren’t allowed to open until days before the holiday.

“You put your order in on Christmas for Mother’s Day and here we are just going on the phones looking at what we can get, what can we bring in?” Miyashiro said. “It was like a scramble. It was the craziest Mother’s Day I’ve ever had because to be open within a week and to have flowers a week for Mother’s Day was almost virtually impossible.”

Miyashiro coped with a limited supply from here and the continental United States and crafted orders for scores of loyal customers

Eighteen months into the pandemic, business is holding on, but Miyashiro is thankful to have made it through thus far while still giving making every order feel special.

“We don’t want you to come in here and get the same dozen roses 50 times,” Miyashiro said. “That’s not what we do. We want to give you a new experience. We want to introduce you to something different and still like me, everyday being surprised in this flower industry, there’s always new things to learn, new things to find.”

And new ways to keep thriving.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.2% fully vaccinated
(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
Gov. David Ige held a press conference on a concerning rise in COVID cases in Hawaii.
As Hawaii sees record high COVID cases, governor pleads with public to change behaviors
A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX
Statewide, it's the third one to be erected in less than a week.
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations on verge of hitting all-time high

Latest News

Police have closed off Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii Island due to a brush fire.
Brush fire on Hawaii Island closes portion of Daniel K. Inouye Hwy. in both directions
People lined up for testing at the airport on Friday.
LIST: Free testing sites available statewide amid COVID surge
H-1 Freeway crash
HPD: Speed, alcohol appear to be factors in crash on H-1 Freeway that left man dead
Kahuku advances to OIA Open Division title game following win over Farrington
HHSAA to hold full athletic seasons, state tournaments despite late start