Forecast: Quiet trade wind conditions for the weekend

Moderate to locally breezy northeast trade winds are forecast through Sunday, with the usual clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. Drought conditions will continue for leeward areas with no rainfall expected.

Trade winds will diminish Monday through Wednesday as a trough passes to the north of the islands from east to west. This will lead to a pattern of afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes, which could result in cloud buildups and showers over interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds are expected to return Thursday.

The winds are currently strong enough to maintain a small craft advisory for the usual gustier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. If you’re looking for waves, there’s a series of long-period WNW swells that will boost surf a little along north and west shores. A relatively small S swell will continue into the weekend, with a large, longer period swell bringing several pulses starting Monday. This could peak near the new high surf advisory threshold of 10 feet. East shore surf will remain small with the lighter trades.

