Firefighters battling growing brush fire in Central Oahu
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple units from the Honolulu Fire Department are responding to a brush fire in Central Oahu Saturday.
The flames were seen on the northern end of the Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. It was first reported just before 12:30 p.m.
No homes appear to be threatened at this time as the smoke was seen rising from a ridge along the park.
Firefighters remain on scene. HNN has reached out to HFD for more information.
This story will be updated.
