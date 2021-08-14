Firefighters battling growing brush fire in Central Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple units from the Honolulu Fire Department are responding to a brush fire in Central Oahu Saturday.

The flames were seen on the northern end of the Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. It was first reported just before 12:30 p.m.

No homes appear to be threatened at this time as the smoke was seen rising from a ridge along the park.

Firefighters remain on scene. HNN has reached out to HFD for more information.

This story will be updated.

