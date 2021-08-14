As cases remain consistently high, Hawaii adds another 791 COVID cases, 1 death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 791 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday along with one additional fatality.

Of Saturday’s new cases:

544 were on Oahu

134 on Hawaii Island

65 on Maui

15 on Kauai

six on Molokai

There were also 27 residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has officially risen to 50,355 cases. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 7,630 new cases.

Hawaii’s COVID death toll is now 548.

This all comes a day after Hawaii saw 1,167 new cases on Friday, which was a mix of new cases and a catch-up of delayed cases due to a reporting issue.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

