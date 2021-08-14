Brush fire on Hawaii Island closes portion of Daniel K. Inouye Hwy. in both directions

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Hawaii Island on Friday afternoon has closed a portion of Daniel K. Inouye Highway in both directions.

The closure is between Old Saddle Road and Mamalahoa Highway, Hawaii County officials said.

Officials alerted the public of the closure at around 2:45 p.m.

Fire officials have not yet released further details on the blaze.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area.

It’s not known how long the closure will last.

This story will be updated.

