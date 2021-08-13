Tributes
With a virtual donation drive, Hawaii Foodbank counts on the generosity of others to help feed islands’ hungry

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank was all set to stage its big annual food drive at eight locations around Oahu Saturday. But the non-profit changed its plans.

“We consulted with local health officials, government officials, and we decided that given the spread of COVID-19 right now it wasn’t the right thing to do, to continue to hold this event in person,” CEO Amy Marvin said.

So the 32nd annual Food Drive Day will instead be held virtually, just like last year. People can make a contribution online. The Foodbank is counting on the community to come through.

“When we went virtual last year, obviously we couldn’t bring in any actual food items,” Marvin said. “But we did raise almost $150,000 in funds. We’re really hoping we can do that again this year.”

The money buys food that’s distributed through hundreds of food pantries and community partners.

KEY Project faces a growing demand for help.

“In 2020 we a little less than 100 families that would come through our doors during our Foodbank distribution. Now it’s increased to almost 300 to 400 families. Without Foodbank’s help we wouldn’t be able to do what we do and feed our most vulnerable in our community,” executive director Aulii Dudoit said.

Marvin said donating virtually is very easy.

“You can go to our website, and make a gift, or you can text the world ‘food’ to 80888, and that takes you to a site where you can make a gift,” she said.

Think of it this way, a $10 gift provides food for more than 20 meals. And Hawaii Foodbank is helping a lot more people than it did prior to the pandemic.

“Hunger in Hawaii is at a higher level than it’s been in almost a century,” Marvin said. “We talk about 1 in 6 Hawaii residents struggle with food insecurity. That includes almost 81,000 keiki. Almost 1 in 3 children in Hawaii is hungry.”

You don’t have to wait for Food Drive Day to make an online donation. You can do it right now.

“Every gift counts. It counts today. It counts tomorrow,” Marvin said.

If you need more motivation, think of this year’s motto -- Give by Example.

