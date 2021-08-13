Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

With cases surging from the delta variant, doctors urge Hawaii residents to get back to mask-wearing basics

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases in Hawaii surge because of the contagious delta variant, doctors are urging people to wear fitted masks and to wear them properly.

Dr. Jason Ching is a pediatric dentist with Aiden Health and says parents are worried about how to protect their kids.

“We see all different types of masks, cloth masks, kiddie masks, N95, KN95s,” he said.

From the most protective filtering to the least, it starts with N95 masks used in medical settings, followed by KN95 and KF94 masks, then surgical masks followed by cloth masks.

Ching says every face is different so it’s important that the mask is fitted with no gaps.

“I tell them it’s your choice. There’s different levels of protection. We are not in every household and with kids, they have to be comfortable,” said Ching.

He says even the same model of mask might not fit as well depending on the person.

He says a standard surgical mask is practical in most settings.

“These are really good and protective, a little less protective than the KN95s, but it has a nice elastic seal here and no spaces. This to me is more practical for kids or teenagers than a KN95,” he said.

Medical experts say another thing you can do is see if sunlight can shine through the mask. If you see holes in the fabric, that’s a less effective mask.

“The best type of mask is the one you are going to use,” said Dr. Darragh O’Carroll, emergency room physician.

He suggests wearing a N95 or KN95 mask for areas with poor ventilation and closed windows, bars, restaurants, large gatherings and traveling.

“If you can tolerate the N95, I would use that if you are only there for 30 minutes to an hour. Next step would be KN95. That’s actually the one I use when I’m traveling or going anywhere,” said O’Carroll.

Experts say neck gaiters don’t provide a lot of filtration unless you start to layer them. They also say you can doubling up on mask does provide more layers.

As for those masks with valves, O’Carroll says they protect you, but not those around you and one mask is definitely ineffective.

“They are plastic that covers yourself and lets air come all the way out. Those are no help to anybody or yourself,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 mainland travelers arrested in Honolulu for alleged fake vaccine cards, AG says
(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Hawaii infectious disease expert warns pandemic could last at least 2 more years

Latest News

A head-on crash has closed both directions of Highway 11 in Kona.
Head-on collision closes both directions of Highway 11 in Kona
Hawaii students (Generic Image)
How did parents spend the first round of child tax credit? School supplies, child care and loans
Hawaii Foodbank CEO Amy Marvin said the non-profit opted for another virtual donation drive...
With a virtual donation drive, Hawaii Foodbank counts on the generosity of others to help feed islands’ hungry
Carter Parry before his infection.
A once-avid surfer learns to ride waves again after losing a lung and leg, then getting COVID