HPD: Speed, alcohol appear to be factors in crash on H-1 Freeway that left man dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved an unoccupied police cruiser on the H-1 Freeway that left a man dead.

Authorities said the crash happened just before midnight Thursday prior to the Queen Emma Street overpass.

Officials said a 23-year-old woman from Kailua was driving eastbound on the freeway at a high speed. There were two other passengers in the vehicle — a 33-year-old woman and a man who has not yet been identified.

Police said at the time, a HPD vehicle was stopped with its emergency lights flashing in the slow lane of the freeway, assisting a stalled motorist when it was rear-ended by the driver.

The woman then continued driving, colliding into the center median before coming to a stop.

Officials said the HPD officer was not injured and was standing outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man who died was in his 30s. Officials pronounced him dead on arrival.

Paramedics also treated and transported the 33-year-old passenger to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The 23-year-old woman was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide and for operating a vehicle under the influence.

At this time, police said both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

This is the 30th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 31 at this same time in 2020.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

