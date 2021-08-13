Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According...
Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX
Hawaii infectious disease expert warns pandemic could last at least 2 more years
Vaccine Hawaii/FILE
Hawaii reports 549 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.1% fully vaccinated
Statewide, it's the third one to be erected in less than a week.
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations on verge of hitting all-time high

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals
Gov. David Ige held a press conference on a concerning rise in COVID cases in Hawaii.
As Hawaii sees record high COVID cases, governor pleads with public to change behaviors
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on...
Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.
Medical Examiner identifies suspect fatally shot by police in Kalihi