Medical Examiner identifies suspect fatally shot by police in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man armed with a machete who was fatally shot by Honolulu police in Kalihi.

Officials identified the man as 41-year-old Elia Laeli. The Medical Examiner said he has no local address.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Kapalama Gardens Condo.

Officers opened fire at Laeli when he refused to put down the machete and continued to approach police.

“As the officer was attempting to distance himself from the suspect, the suspect raised the machete over his head and rushed towards the officer,” said Acting HPD Police Chief Rade Vanic in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Two officers fired at the suspect multiple times and the suspect fell to the ground. He was treated and transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.”

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together what prompted the initial attack.

Police have confirmed it happened outside a game room but said it is unclear if the two are connected.

This story will be updated.

