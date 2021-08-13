Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Medical Examiner identifies suspect fatally shot by police in Kalihi

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:06 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man armed with a machete who was fatally shot by Honolulu police in Kalihi.

Officials identified the man as 41-year-old Elia Laeli. The Medical Examiner said he has no local address.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Kapalama Gardens Condo.

Officers opened fire at Laeli when he refused to put down the machete and continued to approach police.

Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi

“As the officer was attempting to distance himself from the suspect, the suspect raised the machete over his head and rushed towards the officer,” said Acting HPD Police Chief Rade Vanic in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Two officers fired at the suspect multiple times and the suspect fell to the ground. He was treated and transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.”

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together what prompted the initial attack.

Police have confirmed it happened outside a game room but said it is unclear if the two are connected.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX
Hawaii infectious disease expert warns pandemic could last at least 2 more years
Vaccine Hawaii/FILE
Hawaii reports 549 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.1% fully vaccinated
Statewide, it's the third one to be erected in less than a week.
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations on verge of hitting all-time high

Latest News

Gov. David Ige held a press conference on a concerning rise in COVID cases in Hawaii.
As Hawaii sees record high COVID cases, governor pleads with public to change behaviors
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on...
Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.2% fully vaccinated
State health director says the delta variant makes people 'much sicker much faster'
State health director says the delta variant makes people 'much sicker much faster'