As Hawaii sees record high COVID cases, governor pleads with public to change behaviors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii reported its highest COVID case count since the start of the pandemic on Friday, Gov. David Ige pleaded with the public, saying it’s time to start changing behaviors and stop gathering as the delta variant spreads rapidly in the community.

“Our heroes in healthcare on the frontlines battling COVID again are being asked to save us,” Ige said, in a news conference Friday. “It is unfair. Unfair because we all can save ourselves. Our behavior can save us. The actions we take each and every day can make a difference in the battle of COVID.”

On Friday, Hawaii reported 1,167 new COVID-19 infections and one additional fatality.

Ige reiterated that even though some of the cases were numbers that would’ve been reported Wednesday and Thursday due to an interruption in an electronic lab reporting system, the fact remains that 1,167 additional people are infected by COVID. And the overwhelming majority of them are unvaccinated.

What that also means: Hawaii is averaging 729 new COVID infections each day, he said.

“We continue to trend in the wrong direction,” Ige said, adding that hospitals are filling up and are seeing younger and younger patients.

Ige again stressed the importance of wearing masks, not gathering, staying home when sick, and getting vaccinated — given that the vaccines are safe and effective.

“It is time to believe the science, believe your doctor and believe your health care professional,” Ige said.

Department of Health director Dr. Libby Char said the virus is also overwhelming her 2,000 staff members who are working around the clock to contact trace. With over 7,000 active infections in the state, if they each came into contact with 10 people, that would be 70,000 close contacts that would need to be called.

“With over 7,000 active cases in Hawaii, this virus is impacting every facet of our lives, including our ability to respond,” she said.

Char also asked the public not to yell at contact tracers, who are only trying to help.

She urged the public to have a COVID plan similar to a hurricane plan, especially since the delta variant has been a game changer.

“With the delta variant being so pervasive, the fight has changed,” Char said. “When someone is infected with delta variant of COVID they have about a 1,000 times to 1,200 times as much virus in them that have the original type of COVID. You can see people get sicker much faster.”

This story will be updated.

