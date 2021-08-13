Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on her left foot, board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaii beach.

The boot was on the first lady’s left foot Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. She also held onto crutches.

President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29. President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it wasn’t known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely.”

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX
Hawaii infectious disease expert warns pandemic could last at least 2 more years
Vaccine Hawaii/FILE
Hawaii reports 549 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.1% fully vaccinated
Statewide, it's the third one to be erected in less than a week.
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations on verge of hitting all-time high

Latest News

Gov. David Ige held a press conference on a concerning rise in COVID cases in Hawaii.
As Hawaii sees record high COVID cases, governor pleads with public to change behaviors
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.
Medical Examiner identifies suspect fatally shot by police in Kalihi
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.2% fully vaccinated
State health director says the delta variant makes people 'much sicker much faster'
State health director says the delta variant makes people 'much sicker much faster'