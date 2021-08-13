Tributes
How did parents spend the first round of child tax credit? School supplies, child care and loans

Hawaii students (Generic Image)
Hawaii students (Generic Image)(HNN)
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - So far, qualifying parents have received $300 for each child under 6 and $250 for older children through the enhanced child tax credit.

The second round is scheduled to go out Friday.

Hawaiian Community Assets said it sees many parents choosing to use their first round of tax credit on loans, childcare, and school supplies.

“They’re using it primarily for their children’s education,” said Jeff Gilbreath, the executive director of HCA. “I think a lot has to do with the time of the season.”

That’s what Nena Mendoza, a parent of two, chose to spend her money on. She said the $500 she got for her two kids even cover all of the back-to-school costs.

“It’s not enough, but it’s a few hundred dollars,” Mendoza said. “My husband lost his job, I’m the only one working. I’m grateful for it.”

A survey done by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that 40% of respondents spent their child tax credit on paying off debt.

“This is an opportunity to kind of get back to zero, so to speak,” said Gilbreath. “So that they can move forward with whatever living expenses they have, whatever economic opportunities they’re looking to pursue.”

That’s what a third of parents on that survey says as well, they’re holding onto it.

“We got 300 bucks,” said Cristhian Ramirez, a father of two little girls. “And honestly, we just saved it. It’s saving for a rainy day just in case.”

“We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to put away most of our tax credit, but it was really nice to have just a little bit extra and not really have to worry when it came to the children starting school,” said Cheyna Bargayo, a parent of three. “Their supplies, their school clothing, stuff like that.”

Hawaiian Community Assets helped Bargayo through the pandemic by giving her free financial advice. That, coupled with a little bit of help from the federal government, puts her in a good place.

“It really helped a lot as far as reading, just knowing it’s there,” Bargayo said. “It provides more of a peace of mind for our family.”

Hawaiian Community Assets gives free financial help to families. For more information, visit their website.

