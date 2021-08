KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A head-on crash has closed all lanes of Highway 11 in Kona on Thursday.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. just north of First Lava Flow.

Officials said at least five people have been transported to the hospital in varying conditions.

Traffic was crawling in both directions.

This story will be updated.

