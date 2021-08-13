Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations on verge of hitting all-time high

By Allyson Blair
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday morning, a medical triage tent went up outside Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl. Statewide, it’s the third one to be erected in less than a week.

Meanwhile, Hawaii is on the verge of surpassing a frightening milestone. Health officials confirm there are 282 people currently hospitalized with COVID across the state. Just nine short of the all-time high.

“At our peak last year we had 291 patients in our hospitals. We’re going to pass that tomorrow,” said Hilton Raethel.

The head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii says 25 had gotten their coronavirus shots.

“So that means 91 percent of the COVID patients in our hospitals today are unvaccinated,” Raethel said.

The rapid uptick in hospitalizations coincides with the surge of new infections.

On Thursday, Hawaii added 546 new cases. But that number along with some other daily case counts released this week don’t tell the whole story.

A statement released Wednesday by the the Department of Health reads:

“The electronic laboratory reporting system was interrupted for approximately 20 hours on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11. As a result of this interruption, there is a delay in the reporting of an unknown number of cases.”

On Thursday, officials still didn’t know how many infections haven’t been reported. It’s the second data lag this month.

Hawaii News Now spoke with the company that’s responsible for the transfer of information to ask what went wrong.

“We don’t want to report something that is negative when it’s positive or vice versa,” said Francis Chan.

The head of Hawaii Health Information Exchange explained the delay was due to a computer glitch where the information being sent to the Department of Health wasn’t the information being received.

Data specialists had to be called in to fix the problem.

“We all think a computer is press a button. But when things like that happen it takes a real expert to look deep into it,” Chan said.

Raethel is concerned this week’s lower numbers could lead people to assume Hawaii is passed the peak of the pandemic.

He said, “We do not know what the actual infection rate numbers are because of this glitch.”

Chan says this week’s computer glitch was fixed on Wednesday. Officials from the Department of Health say they expect to be caught up on the backlog by Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 mainland travelers arrested in Honolulu for alleged fake vaccine cards, AG says
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 472 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths amid lab reporting issue

Latest News

Surfer Carter Perry is back out on the water catching waves after a severe infection caused him...
A once-avid surfer learns to ride waves again after losing a lung and leg, then getting COVID
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations on verge of hitting all-time high
Hawaii’s COVID-19 hospitalizations on verge of hitting all-time high
HART issues stern warning after recent break-in: Trespassing could be deadly
HART issues stern warning after recent break-in: Trespassing could be deadly
Hawaii Foodbank counts on the generosity of others to help feed Hawaii’s hungry
Hawaii Foodbank counts on the generosity of others to help feed Hawaii’s hungry