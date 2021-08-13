Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID infections, 1 additional death

COVID testing/FILE
COVID testing/FILE(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID-19 infections and one additional fatality on Friday.

The state said the additional death was an Oahu man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The death toll from the virus now stands at 547.

Of the new cases Friday:

  • 837 were on Oahu
  • 151 on Hawaii Island
  • 109 on Maui
  • six on Molokai
  • 46 on Kauai

There were also 18 residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 49,564. There have been 7,327 cases in the last 14 days.

On Wednesday, the number of cases were a partial count due to an interruption with the electronic laboratory reporting system. Therefore, any delayed test results will be included in Thursday’s and Friday’s case counts.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX
Hawaii infectious disease expert warns pandemic could last at least 2 more years
Vaccine Hawaii/FILE
Hawaii reports 549 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.1% fully vaccinated
HART issues warning after four people broke into Aloha Stadium station and walked along the...
HART issues stern warning after recent break-in: Trespassing could be deadly

Latest News

Honolulu's infectious disease officer discusses surge in hospitalizations as COVID cases...
Honolulu infectious disease officer discusses surge in hospitalizations as COVID cases spike
About 800 city bus workers remain unvaccinated and union leaders say many will still refuse.
About 800 city bus workers unvaccinated, first responders to sue over mandates
So far, qualifying parents have received $300 for each child under 6 and $250 for older...
How did parents spend the first round of child tax credit? School supplies, child care and loans
With the delta variant, health experts are reminding the public of the appropriate masks to wear.
With cases surging from the delta variant, doctors urge Hawaii residents to get back to mask-wearing basics