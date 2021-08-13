Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID infections, 1 additional death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID-19 infections and one additional fatality on Friday.

The state said the additional death was an Oahu man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The death toll from the virus now stands at 547.

Of the new cases Friday:

837 were on Oahu

151 on Hawaii Island

109 on Maui

six on Molokai

46 on Kauai

There were also 18 residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 49,564. There have been 7,327 cases in the last 14 days.

On Wednesday, the number of cases were a partial count due to an interruption with the electronic laboratory reporting system. Therefore, any delayed test results will be included in Thursday’s and Friday’s case counts.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.7% have received at least one dose.



