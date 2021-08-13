Forecast: Breezy winds hold into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally strong trades will hold through Saturday before a softening trend begins as a surface trough approaches the islands from the northeast. The trough will bring on a light background easterly winds flow that will be light enough for a day or two early next week of daytime sea and nighttime breezes, meaning some local afternoon clouds and showers for the interior and lee areas of all islands.

The small west- northwest swell will steadily lower Friday into the weekend. An upward trend is expected Friday night into Saturday as a slightly larger west-northwest swell arrives chain. This will linger into early next week before lowering back toward the summertime average around mid/late week. A small, long-period southwest swell arrives and moves through. The largest in the series is set to arrive on or by Monday with a peak centered around the Tuesday and Wednesday period. The swell may come in larger than anticipated at its peak, which could drive surf heights along south facing shores to/above our new advisory threshold of 10 ft on the face

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.